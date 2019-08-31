Kogi APC guber primary, daylight robbery – Audu

ADVERTISEMENT

An aspirant in the concluded Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election, Prince Yahaya Audu, has rejected the outcome of the polls, describing the exercise as “Kangaroo and a daylight robbery.”

Incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello emerged winner of the election held in Lokoja on Thursday for the state’s governorship poll scheduled for November 16, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Prince Audu said the entire process of the primary election was fraught with irregularities and fell short of acceptable norms.

He noted there was no proper accreditation before the commencement of voting and that the exercise was conducted without the agents of most of the aspirants.

According to him, it was necessary to clear the air and put the record straight regarding the election ‘‘that was not only disheartening but disappointing’’. Audu also claimed the entire process was compromised.

Prince Audu disassociated himself from the primaries and called on the National Working Committee of the APC to cancel the result and conduct ‘‘a fresh and fair primary’’.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App