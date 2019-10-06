Kogi 2019: PDP governorship candidate, APC supporters clash

ADVERTISEMENT

The convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada alongside his supporters yesterday clashed with those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) around Ankpa while on a thank you visit.

Our correspondent learnt that the clash happened when some top politicians from the ruling party in the area reportedly drove their vehicles into the convoy of the PDP candidate leading to altercation.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the incident said it was a clash said one person was injured.

The PDP Campaign Council in a statement by its Director of Public Communication for the campaign council, Comrade Austin Usman Okai, condemned the attack and urged the state Commissioner of Police, and the Director of State Security Services to immediately investigate the incidence.

