Kogi 2019: Aspirant dumps PDP

Dr Idris Omede, an aspirant in the Nov. 16 governorship poll in Kogi and member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday announced that he had dumped the party.

Omede, a former President, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), said that a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, that consultation was ongoing on the alternative political party for him to pursue the ambition.

He said that he was dumping the party because the process toward its primary election to pick the candidate had been compromised.

Omede said that it was evident that PDP in the state had not learnt from previous experience that brought it to its current status “where its genuine members gnash their teeth’’.

According to him, it is obvious that certain things are fundamentally wrong with the party, and the party has not made deliberate plans to correct them, paying lip service or outright neglect of such.

The aspirant accused delegates of warming up to make big financial catch from all aspirants before and during the forthcoming governorship primary of the party.

He said that unfolding events where the entire state executive of the party was returned in its recent congress in the state speak volume of the problems in the party.

“I joined the race to contest for the gubernatorial election on the platform of PDP many months ago, after a long period of being member of the party and supportive of the party.

“I had widespread consultation with the high and low stakeholders within the party at various levels, with convincing and evolving acceptability, encouragement, selling and marketable points.

“Arising from a detailed and painstaking analysis and scrutiny of events unfolding as the primary elections draws near, with many new entrants into the race, I have carried out wide consultation.

“I have, in consultation with my numerous supporters, working committees, who believe in the possibility of a new Kogi, decided not to pursue my gubernatorial aspiration any longer under the platform of PDP.

“The party is currently set for self-destruction in the state, and I cannot realize my aspiration through it. The electorate will make their choice in the larger field in the days ahead.

“This decision is to ensure that the good people of Kogi do not miss the opportunity of electing me as their Governor, come November, 2019,” he said.

“It is evident that another opportunity has come for the people of Kogi to elect a governor among her people based on competence, character, capability, antecedence and experience to right the wrongs.

“It is an opportunity to bring the state out of its current sordid and pathetic state into a state of reckoning in peace and security,” he added.

Omede alleged that certain individuals, families and godfathers wanted to deprive people of Kogi an opportunity to access dividends of democracy through people-driven and purposeful leadership, “and not by inducement’’.

He also accused some political godfathers of plots to buy delegates and party officers in a “bazaar-like fashion”, with the governorship seat being for the highest financial bidder.

These, according to him, must be brought to an end for “enough is enough. Let it be re-echoed far and near and reaffirmed that Kogi is not for sale’’.

The former commissioner for health in the state said that his aspiration to govern Kogi came from the strength and support of the common man and woman, helpless women, children, orphans and focused youths.

He added that his passion was to liberate Kogi and reduce poverty level in the state through the implementation of a well-designed developmental programmes and projects.

Omede assured his supporters across the state to remain calm and steadfast for the public declaration that would unfold shortly.

“What is important and key is for us to give Kogi good leadership. We will pursue that with the strength and voice of you, the people.

“To all that believe in my ability and have shown love, commitment, support, assist and advice accordingly, please keep hope alive.

“I remain fully in the race for governorship seat of Kogi, to free our people from some personal self-acclaimed ownership of the Kogi enterprise, which is our collective patrimony.

“We remain confident and believe that our efforts will not be in vain,” he said. (NAN)

