KNSG to create ministry of youths and sports – Ganduje

The Kano State Government is to create a ministry of youths and sports to improve its fortune in sports and ensure robust attention to youth affairs, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said on Tuesday in Kano.

Ganduje disclosed this when members of the National Association of Kano State Students and National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), paid him a solidarity visit over the creation of new Emirates in the state.‎

‎“This time around (second tenure), we are going to have a brand new Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The measure will go a long way in mentoring our productive youths to become good leaders.

“The ministry will handle all activities pertaining youths and sports, and particularly ensure more robust participation in sports competitions,” he said.

Ganduje appreciated their resolve to pay him a solidarity visit and their intention to pay similar solidarity visits to the new Emirs.

“Your presence here signifies maturity and exhibition of exemplary studentship,” he said.‎

Ganduje said that his government was a progressive one which had the growth and development of Kano State at heart

“That is why human development has become our primary objective,”‎ he said.

‎‎In his remarks, the chairman of NYCN, Mr Kabiru Lakwaya, commended the governor for the creation of additional Emirates, adding that the idea of widening development down to the grassroots was laudable.

He disclosed that the groups would pay similar solidarity visits to the new Emirs to extend hands of fellowship. (NAN)

