Kipchoge ready to bust 2-hour marathon barrier

Kenya’s Olympic and world champion Eliud Kipchoge said on Thursday he was confident of busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon this weekend, an achievement he ranks with man’s first landing on the moon.

The 34-year-old will make the attempt on Saturday in Vienna in a huge park where the path has been specially prepared to make it as even as possible. Two years ago, he tried, and failed narrowly, at Monza, Italy

Kipchoge already holds the men’s world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin Marathon on September 16, 2018.

But now, on a surface partly re-tarred and prepared with other features such as a banked corner that can save time and avoid injury, he is aiming to set a new mark. He will be aided by pacemakers, who are taking turns to support him.

“The course is extremely good. I’m happy with the course,” he said, adding he was trying to “stay as calm as possible” for Saturday.

The 42.195-kilometre (26.219-miles) stretch has been prepared so that it should take him just about 4.5 seconds more than a computer-simulated completely flat and straight course, according to an analysis by sports experts at Vienna University.

In total, he will only have to descend 26 metres in altitude down and climb 12 metres, the experts said.

Kipchoge attempted the feat in May 2017 on the Monza National Autodrome racing circuit in Italy, finishing in a time of 2hr 00min 25sec.

(Culled from Supersport)

