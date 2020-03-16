King of Boys II: Adetiba drops first teaser

As the ‘King of Boys’ buzz continues to gather momentum, Nollywood filmmaker and director, Kemi Adetiba has kept good her promise with the release of the first teaser for the much anticipated ‘King of Boys II’.

Adetiba shared a 35-second teaser on her twitter handle @kemiadetiba to the excitement of her teeming fans.

While the upcoming film is reportedly a prequel, its silhouette shot suggests Reminisce’s character; Makanaki might be making his way back to the big screens.

According to Adetiba, the movie will hit the big screens later this year.

King of Boys is a 2018 Nigerian political thriller film written, co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba. King of Boys is Adetiba’s second directed movie after the release of “The Wedding Party’’

It reunites Adetiba with Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale, after they worked together in her directorial debut, “The Wedding Party”.

Other casts include Paul Sambo, Osas Ajibade, Toni Tones, Sani Mu’azu, Demola Adedoyin and Akin Lewis

The movie tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami (played by Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman and philanthropist with and a promising political future.

She is drawn into a struggle for power which in turn threatens everything around her as a result of her growing political ambitions.

To come out of this on top, she is caught up in a game of trust, not knowing whom really to look up to, and this leads to her ruthlessness.