Kimmich strikes down Dortmund to move Bayern closer to 8th successive title

Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points after a superb Joshua Kimmich chip gave them a 1-0 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The latest Der Klassiker match-up had been billed as a title decider, with only four points separating the two sides at the top of the table heading into the game, but it was Bayern who showed their league-winning pedigree to dispatch their closest rivals.

It was an energetic affair from the start, but a sensational floated chip from Kimmich in the 43rd minute decided the tie.

That goal was only the second goal Dortmund have conceded in seven games.

Bayern have now scored ten goals without reply in their last three league meetings with Dortmund and remain on course for their eighth successive Bundesliga trophy.

Dortmund will play again on Sunday when they travel to Paderborn.

Bayern are in action on Saturday evening when they welcome Fortuna Dusseldorf to the Allianz Arena.

