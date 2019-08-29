Killing of Rev. Fr. David Tanko: IGP condole Catholic family

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has given marching orders to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba state command to fish-out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was murdered by unknown persons in the early hours of 29th August 2019, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in the state.

A statement on Thursday from Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said, “The IGP condole the Catholic family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.”

Mba added that the IG also expresses deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.

The IGP has further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

Mba also said the IGP enjoins the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the criminals, their motives and circumstances surrounding the killing of the priest.

