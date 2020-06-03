Killing of district head won’t deter us from banditry fight – Katsina SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, has said the killing of Yantumaki District Head, Abubakar Atiku, will not deter the government from the ongoing onslaught against bandits in the state.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Abdullahi Inuwa, he said the perpetrators of the murder and other criminal acts would be made to face the consequences.

He appealed to the people to support the government as well as security agents in the fight against criminality by providing useful information that would help curb the menace.

While lamenting the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of the District Head, he described the deceased as a peace loving, selfless and hardworking leader who contributed immensely towards achieving lasting peace in his domain and the state at large.

Similarly, he condoled with the family of former Batsari Local Government Area APC Chairman, late Alhaji Abdulhamid, who was also attacked and killed by some bandits near Batsari on Saturday, noting that the three bandits who killed the APC chieftain were also killed in a swift response by repentant bandits who were aiding security agents in the current fight against armed banditry in the state.

The District Head of Yantumaki in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, and the Batsari LGA APC Chairman, ‎Abdulhamid Ruma were killed by suspected bandits.

