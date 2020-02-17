…kill man, injures another in Kogi community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be bandits shot dead a man, Hamza Esu, and injured one other person, simply identified as Yakubu, near Ohizi village, in Kotonkarfe Local Government of area of Kogi State.

A resident, who only identified himself as Usman, said the incident happened on Saturday around 10:12 pm when the deceased, who was riding on motorcycle along with his friend ran into the bandits.

He said the deceased left neighbouring Chikara village along with his friend and on his back to Ohizi village, they ran into the bandits.

“When he ran into the bandits, he abandoned his motorcycle and fled into the bush, but one of the bandits shot him in the head and he died instantly while his friend who was sitting at the back was shot in the leg,’’ he said.

He said the remains of the deceased were later evacuated by vigilante members from the community, who came to the scene, while the injured victim was taken to a hospital in Lokoja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP Williams Aya, did not pick calls or reply text messages sent to his phone as at the time of filling this report.

It would be recalled that over 30 armed bandits reportedly invaded a neighbouring Ahoko community on February 8 and killed a wedding guest, Zakari Kuru, who was said to be sleeping in the sitting room when they attacked the house of the leader of a vigilante group, Alhaji Ibrahim Adama Gata.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App