…kill 3 traders on Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road

Bandits killed three traders on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road Sunday evening.

The traders were said to be returning to Kaduna from Udawa town bordering Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the traders, killing three persons instantly.

A local vigilante commander in Udawa said the traders were rushing to leave the market after news broke that the bandits were on their way to attack the market.

“What happened on Sunday was unfortunate because we received the news that the bandits were on their way to attack the market, so people and traders started running helter skelter, we mobilised our men ( vigilantes) to protect the town.

“It was in that confusion that the traders entered their bus in attempt to leave the market. On their way out of Udawa town, the bandits opened fire on their vehicle, killing the victims,” he said.

Contacted, Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Yakubu Sabo said he would verify and get back to our reporter, but did not do so as of the time of filing this report.

