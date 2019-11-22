…Kill 2 in Kaduna village

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were killed at Tsonje village, along Kagoro-Gidan Waya road in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust gathered.

The victims, Kasang Ambakadi and Clement Moses, both of Agban Kagoro, were killed on the farm in an ambush by gunmen on Thursday morning. Our correspondent gathered that the killing may be part of reprisal attacks.

It would be recalled that a palm wine tapper was killed by cattle rustlers at the same Tsonje village, a development which led to the killing of three cattle rearers by angry youths last week.

A witness said the situation has caused tension in the area to the extent that farmers find it difficult to go to their farmlands.

Confirming the development, the Vice Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Kaura Local Government, Joy Aku, said the two bodies have since been deposited at the Kaura Hospital in the local government.

Aku said key stakeholders in the area were already holding meetings to appeal to the people not to take the law into their hands but allow security operatives to handle the situation.

She said security operatives in the area have maintained constant surveillance and patrol to tackle any further attempt at reprisal or breach of the peace.

