Kidnapping: Vigilante group rescues five victims in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Five kidnap victims in Esan West local government of Edo State have been rescued from their abductors by a local vigilante group in the area.

It was gathered that the victims were rescued on Sunday by the local vigilante from Egoro Na Oka Community in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further gathered that the victims were kidnapped on Saturday while coming from a burial ceremony.

The victims were alleged to have attended the burial ceremony in Egoro Na Oka community and were returning to Ekpoma town, when their vehicle was forced to stop by gunmen suspected to be herders.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the victims, who gave his name as John, said the kidnappers after forcing them to stop started shooting sporadically and ordered them to surrender their phones and moved them into the forest.

It was learnt that when information reached the village, the vigilante group quickly mobilised and condoned off the forest between Egoro NaOka, Urohi, Opoji, Ebudin communities and Ekpoma.

A member of the vigilante, Anuge Henry said the rescue operation took the whole night.

“We combed the forest through the night and after much effort, we were able to rescue the five victims without loss of life,” he said.

He said two of the victims, who sustained bullet wounds from the exchange of gunfire between the vigilante and kidnappers, are now receiving treatment in one of the government hospitals.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he could not respond as he was busy and asked the reporter to call back in the evening.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App