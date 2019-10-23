Kidnapping: Suspects arrested months after release from prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have arrested two kidnap suspects, a 39-year-old Moses Ijeoma Ogbuefi and Ikenna Etiti (29) few months after they were released from prison on charges of kidnapping.

The suspects, from Mgbala Agwa town in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, were alleged to have abducted and killed Pastor Austin Megwa of Graceland Assembly Church, Okwuemeke in Owerri North on August 11, this year at Egbu road, Owerri.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the arrest, said that the duo were arrested on October 16, at Mgbala Agwa in Oguta by operatives of SARS following a tip off in connection with the kidnap and murder of Megwa.

Ikeokwu said that suspects, who were recently released from custody at the Owerri prison following their previous involvements in kidnap cases in the state, have made useful statements, confessing to the crime and stating the roles they played in the kidnap and murder of the victim.

He said that during the operation, which led to the subsequent arrest of the suspects, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injury on his right leg and was later taken to the Police Hospital where he was given treatment and discharged, adding that investigations were ongoing as efforts have been intensified for the arrest of fleeing gang members.

