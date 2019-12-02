Kidnapping: Police confirm release of Abuja monarch

  1. Home
The Police have confirmed the release of Alhaji Ibrahim Pada, a traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by his abductors.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pada was abducted by gunmen on Nov. 27 at his residence.

The spokesman of the police command in the FCT, ASP Miriam Yusuf, told NAN that the monarch was released on Saturday unhurt.

She explained that the anti-kidnapping squad of the command had been working tirelessly to rescue the monarch and apprehend his abductors. (NAN)

