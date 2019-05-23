Kidnapping: Osun chief hunter released after paying N1.5m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Amusa Dunsin, the chief hunter in Ibokun, headquarters of Obokun Local Government Area of Osun state who was kidnapped on Monday alongside a woman, Mrs Tayo George, has been released together with the woman after paying a sum of N1.5million to their abductors.

A source in Ibokun confirmed that Chief Dunsin, who’s the Tirimi–Ode (chief hunter), and Mrs George have been reunited with their families.

The source said the victims who were kidnapped between Esa-Odo and Ilare were kept at a forest in Esa-Oke.

He said “the victims were released on Wednesday night after payment of a ransom which was contributed by the people of Ibokun, Otan-Ile, Ilare, Esa-Odo, Imesi-Ile and Esa-Oke communities.”

“They were released in a forest in Esa-Oke where those kidnapped in Esa-Oke few months ago were also kept”, the source added.

