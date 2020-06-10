Kidnapping: Ohaneze establishes security committee in Cross River

ADVERTISEMENT

Owing to incessant kidnapping of its members and the reported heightened insecurity in parts of Cross River State, the umbrella body of Igbos in the state has established its security advisory committee to help coordinate the security of its members.

President of Ohaneze ndi Igbo Cross River State, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Non- Indigenes’ Affairs (Igbo), Barrister Ugorji Nwabueze disclosed this at the end of a caucus security meeting in Calabar.

Nwabueze said the constant kidnapping of its members and high insecurity caused by the senseless cult war has greatly affected the business fortune of the state including its tourism potentials.

He said the meeting reviewed the increased number of Igbo businessmen in Calabar and environs who had been kidnapped in recent times.

He revealed that a 70-year-old businessman Jude Odinka, with health complications, was kidnapped over a month ago and was yet to be released.

“Several others have died in the process after ransom was paid. A few days ago, one of our sons on the popular Bedwell Street was also kidnapped for the second time from his residence,” he said.

Ohaneze also insisted that security matters are no longer the exclusive responsibility of the state, which compelled them to establish the security Committee.

Nwabueze said the purpose of the security committee is for information gathering, sensitisation, and close networking with security agencies in the State.

