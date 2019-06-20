Kidnapping: Army launches special squad to tackle menace in Ondo, Ekiti

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army (NA), Akure has launched a Special Anti -Kidnapping Squad that would tackle the activities of kidnappers in Ondo and Ekiti states.

The Squad , according to the Commander of the Brigade , Brig.General Zakari Logun Abubakar is battle ready to rid the state and other neighbouring ones of kidnappers and other bandits .

Abubakar said that parts of the plan to rid and fight kidnapping along Lagos- Ondo- Ore Akoko roads is the launch of the “Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad” which is purely a military operation to deal with these criminal elements.

He lamented the rampants cases of kidnapping which is fast becoming growing business for criminals who use the deep forest to cover up, and demand for huge ransom.

Mr. Abubakar who assured that the military would fight the scourges of kidnapping with full strengths in the states, declared that their days of reign is over.

According to him, the military have already instituted an emergency against the fights of kidnapping in both in the states and its boundaries.

“In order to fight this scourge, we have already launched the Anti-kidnaping squad of the military section.”

“This squad, which is a special one would be active, mobile and swift in reacting to cases of kindappings in the states of our jurisdiction.”

“And in order to achieve this, they are to mount check points at strategic locations, check on passengers and vigilant to react to kidnap case.”

He stressed that they have identified prone areas where this criminal elements use to perpetrate their evil work. This he said, are bushes in Ondo, Ekiti and Ibilo that is Kogi state.

The military boss also said that the Sqaud is directly under his Command and is manned by a trained senior military officer, captain BM Danlima.

He noted that the army has reached out to stakeholders in the security sector which included – community leaders and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in order to further achieve success in the bid to wage war on kidnapping.

