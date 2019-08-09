Kidnapping: Army creates special operation in S/west

ADVERTISEMENT

The army yesterday said it had put a special operation in place in the southwest and Edo states to tackle kidnapping.

It said this was to complement the effort of the police in the security of lives and property of citizens.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division (2 Div) of the Nigerian, Maj. Gen Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, disclosed this to journalists after the commissioning of a six-kilometer road network in the headquarters of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ondo State.

He said the division which covered the six south west states and Edo had put in place operations across the zone to address the current security challenges there.

