Kidnappers still holding retired civil servant after collecting N50million

Dr. Sule Audu, a retired federal civil servant who was abducted two months ago is still in captivity.

Daily Trust gathered that family of the abducted retired civil servant had paid N50million ransom but to their disappointment, the kidnappers refused to release Dr. Audu.

A family member who will not like his name mentioned said they have not heard from the elderly man for over one month now even as the kidnappers are demanding for additional ransom.

Meanwhile, the two Jukun girls, a lawyer and three cattle merchants abducted two months ago have regained their freedom.

Daily Trust gathered that the abducted persons regained their freedom separately as their families paid ransoms.

All the seven persons, according to our reporter’s findings, were abducted at Kofan Ahmadu along Wukari – Takum road, an area where several persons have been abducted in the past months.

The spokesperson of Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, could not be reached for comment as his mobile line was switched off when our reporter called him.

