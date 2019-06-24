Kidnappers shot bank manager, abduct wife despite curfew in Jalingo

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected kidnappers have shot the manager of Bank of Agriculture, Jalingo branch, in Taraba state, Alhaji Muhammed Umar, at Yagai area in Jalingo and abducted his wife, Rukayya, despite the curfew imposed on the town by the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

Daily Trust gathered that the kidnappers numbering about ten stormed the residence of the bank manager located in Yagai area on Sunday midnight.

It was gathered that the kidnappers who were armed forced their way into the manager’s bedroom and shot him on the stomach and took his wife away.

The other two wives who were also in the house raised alarm but nobody came to their rescue until the kidnappers had left.

The kidnappers, it was further gathered, fired several shots into the air to scared neighbours away when they were leaving the house.

The manager was however rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo at 5:30am on Monday where bullets were removed from his stomach in an operation that lasted hours.

A family source told our reporter that they called the mobile phone number of the abducted wife, saying the line rang but was switched off immediately.

The spokesman for Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident.

Our reporter however reports that there were house breaking and other crimes in Jalingo despite the curfew imposed by the state government in the wake of crisis that erupted in some parts of the town a week ago.

