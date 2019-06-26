Kidnappers shoot bank manager, abduct wife despite curfew in Jalingo

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot a bank manager in Jalingo, Taraba State capital and abducted his wife, despite the curfew imposed in the town.

It was gathered that the man, identified as Alhaji Muhammed Umar, is the manager of the Jalingo branch of the Bank of Agriculture.

It was further gathered that the gunmen, numbering about 10, stormed the man’s residence located at Yagai area late in the night on Sunday. He was said to have been shot in his stomach after the gunmen forced their way into his room.

The other two wives, who were also in the house, were said to have raised alarm but nobody came to their rescue until the kidnappers left.

The kidnappers, it was further gathered fired several shots in the air to scare neighbours away when they were leaving the house.

The man, who is said to be in a serious condition, was said to have been rushed to a hospital in the city after the kidnappers left.

A family source also told our reporter that they called the line of abducted wife and it rang but the line has since been switched off.

Spokesman of the police in Taraba State, DSP David Misal confirmed the incident.

