Kidnappers release Nasarawa Permanent Secretary

The Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa state Ministry of Works, Mr. Jibril Giza, who was kidnapped by gunmen two days ago has been released.

He was reunited with his family on Tuesday evening, as sympathizers besieged his family house.

Daily Trust reports that Mr. Giza was abducted on Sunday morning in Shatu, an outskirt of Lafia, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, who confirmed the incident in Lafia had said the gunmen stormed the residence of Mr. Giza in the early hours of Sunday in Shatu.

He added that the victim was whisked away and taken to an unknown destination, saying the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Efforts by our reporter to speak with the senior civil servant late Tuesday evening proved abortive as he was said to be with his immediate family.

It was, however, not known if ransom was paid for his release from his abductors.

