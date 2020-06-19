Kidnappers release Immigration officer, hold onto kids after ransom payment

ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnapped officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Adamu Suleiman, has been set free while his two children are still being held captive after payment of N2.5 million ransom.

City News had reported that the Immigration officer along with his children, Abdullahi and Bilkisu, were abducted two weeks ago, from his Nararati residence in Abaji Area Council.

A member of the officer’s family who preferred anonymity, said the kidnappers were still holding the children because the family was unable to pay the negotiated N5m ransom they demanded.

He said the officer was released on Wednesday evening on the condition that he would go and source for the N2.5m balance before the children would be set free.

According to him, the kidnappers have insisted on collecting N5m even if it will take the victims’ family till December to raise the money.

He said, “In fact, even as I am talking to you right now, the entire family are in confusion as the kidnappers are still holding the two children captive, insisting that the family must bring the remaining balance of N2.5m before the children will be set free.”

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, did not pick calls or reply to a text message as at the time of filing this report.

