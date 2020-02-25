Kidnappers release 10 victims in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten of the kidnap victims abducted in Kogi last week have been released, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP William Aya said.

He said in Lokoja on Tuesday that those released included six JAMB staff kidnapped on the Obajana- Kabba road and the NSCDC officers in Alo-Offoke community on the Itobe-Ayingba road.

Aya said that the JAMB staff were released at about 12 midnight on Monday, adding that they left for Abuja early on Tuesday morning.

He also confirmed that the NSCDC officers were released on Sunday and had since reunited with their families.

The police spokesman could, however, not confirm whether ransom was paid before the victims were released by their abductors.

The kidnapped officers were on their way to Makurdi, Benue, to write promotion examination when they were kidnapped while the JAMB officials were travelling to Kwara to supervise the UTME mock examination. ( NAN)

