Kidnappers place N50m ransom on Jigawa lawmaker’s wife

The gunmen who kidnapped wife of a member of Jigawa State House Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatun, have placed a ransom of N50 million on their victim.

Dangyatum is a member representing Miga constituency.

A member of the family, Mohammed Mahmuda Adamu, told Daily Trust that the kidnappers broke into the house of their victim, Hajia Zahra’u Haruna, in Dangyatin village in Miga local government area of Jigawa State at around 2 am on Saturday, after one of them scaled the fence to open the main gate of the house for the rest to gain entry.

According to him, the gunmen trekked to the house after parking their vehicle, which they used in whisking away their victim, at the main road.

The kidnappers, while carrying out the operation, threatened to shoot members of the family, including the children of the victim should anybody attempted to raise alarm.

Adamu, further revealed that, at around 2pm on Saturday, the kidnappers called the family of the victim demanding the sum of N50 million to secure the release of Hajia Haruna.

“The kidnappers are about four or five in number. They came on foot. One of them.jumped over the fence and opened the main gate for the rest of his colleagues in crime. They went straight to their victim. We suspected that they kept their car by the main road,” he narrated.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Jigawa State police command, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed incident, saying the kidnappers, who invaded the village on motorcycles, kidnapped the wife of the lawmaker in the early hours of Saturday.

He said: “The kidnappers, who were carrying local guns and other form of weapons, stormed the lawmaker’s house and abducted his wife, Hajia Zara’u. The police are on top of the situation as they are giving the criminals a hot chase.”

