Kidnappers open fire on road users in Abuja, kill 4

Suspected kidnappers in Abuja, on Sunday, attacked road users, killing four while fleeing from police aerial attack, Daily Trust gathered.

It was gathered that operatives of the FCT Police Command in its ongoing joint operation with other security agencies to flush out kidnappers in the command area, had attacked the base of the kidnappers in an aerial strike.

It was further gathered that the aerial strike pushed the suspected kidnappers to rush out to the road and opened fire at an incoming vehicle, around Kwaita, Kwali area council, killing four persons in the process.

The Commissioner of Police for the command, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that while the operation is still ongoing, the operatives have been able to arrest one of the suspects with the aid of community members.

He said the command will provide more information on the ongoing operation, while commiserating with the deceased.

