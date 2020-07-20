kidnappers of late Edo speaker’s wife demand N20m

ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnappers of the wife of late former Edo speaker, Mrs Hassana Garuba, has demanded N20 million to release her.

Mrs Garuba and her driver were kidnapped last Saturday along the Okene- Abuja highway on her way to Auchi to await the arrival of the corpse of her late husband who died in an Abuja hospital.

She was said to be in the same vehicle with late speaker’s aged mother when the kidnappers accosted their vehicle, but they abducted Mrs Garuba, leaving the aged mother.

A source close to the family said the kidnappers have opened a line of communication with one of the late Speaker’s political associate whose name was probably given by the abducted Speaker’s wife.

According to him, the amount being demanded by the kidnappers before they would release her is about twenty million.

He explained that late Speaker’s friends, political associates, old boys of Our Lady of Fatima College which he attended and his kinsmen are rallying round to meet the kidnappers’ deadline.

Late Hon Zakawanu Garuba, is a Chieftain of PDP in the Edo state. He died in Abuja after a brief illness and was buried same day in Auchi according to Islamic rites.

