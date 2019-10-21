Kidnappers of Assistant Commissioner demand N50m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have confirmed the abduction of its Area Commander in Suleja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Musa Rambo.

ACP Rambo was reportedly kidnapped while travelling to Jos on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His abductors were said to be demanding N50 million as ransom.

The Kaduna State Police Command in a statement said the car in which ACP Rambo was travelling was discovered abandoned by the road side around Kanock Bridge, between Kaduna and Nasarawa States by a team of Operation Safe Haven patrolling the area.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Yakubu Sabo said, “On 19/10/2019 at about 1530hrs a team of Operation Safe Heaven along Barde – Jos reported that, a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in color with a Police I.D. Card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja.

“The Vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge a Boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest.

“Contact has been established with the kidnappers requesting for ransom. Efforts are on top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits.”

DSP Sabo said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, had assured members of the public that the command was doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.

Janga enjoined the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that would help the Command to overcome the recent security problems.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App