Kidnappers of 2 Catholic priests demand N100m

Kidnappers of two Catholic priests who were on their way to Akure on Friday for a wedding ceremony have demanded N100m for their release.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the Church through a phone call to make the demand.

The priests were abducted along Benin-Ore road on Friday.

The two priests Rev Fr Joseph Nweke and Rev Fr Felix Efobi were said to be coming from Awka Catholic Diocese to attend a wedding on Saturday morning in Akure but were abducted.

Director of media and communication of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr Leo Aregbesola confirmed that the abductors called the Church to make the demand.

Also, spokesman for the Ondo state police command Femi Joseph said they were combing the forest in search of the Priests.

He said they were being careful to ensure they are rescued alive.

