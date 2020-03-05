Kidnappers now collect N50,000 ransom in Nasarawa – Maku

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has bemoaned the rising insecurity in his home state of Nasarawa.

Maku, who is also the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), told newsmen in Abuja that residents of the state were now living on the edge as kidnappers and bandits have taken over virtually every nook and cranny of the North central state.

According to him, kidnappers, who now abduct villagers and peasants, collect as low as N50,000 as ransom from victims before they are freed.

He was speaking when leaders of APGA from Nasarawa State visited the new national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

“Anambra is the most peaceful State in Nigeria. In Nasarawa State, people sleep with one eye opened. A permanent secretary was kidnapped recently. Kidnappings in Nasarawa State does not make news anymore. Kidnappers collect as low as N50,000 ransom from rural dwellers in Nasarawa.

“People are no longer safe. There are accumulated arrears of pension in Nasarawa State. There is corruption and things are getting bad. We will not betray the hope of the people. Playing opposition politics in Nigeria is difficult.

“I am aware that people are going from house to house to bribe members of APGA to dump the party. Some may succumb to this pressure because of the economic hardship in the land. In Nasarawa, what we have is politics of violence and underdevelopment. We will continue to support State chapters of APGA in Nigeria,” Maku said.

“Look at what is happening in other parties and the level of development that is taking place the states they control. Anambra is far ahead both in terms of security and economic development.”

Anambra State is being governed by Willie Obiano, a member of APGA.

According to Maku, APGA should be seeking to export its achievements in good governance to other parts of the country by winning the states not only in Anambra.

The former Minister said in 2021, the party will replicate its exploits in 2017 when the party won majority votes in all the 21 local government areas in Anambra State during the governorship election.

