Kidnappers kill two vigilantes in Taraba

Two members of a vigilante group lost their lives during a gun battle with kidnappers in a forest in Mutumbiyu area of Gassol local government area of Taraba State.

Four other members of the vigilante were also shot and wounded during the battle.

The vigilante killed were Gambo Suleiman Gurowa and Ibrahim Usman Makurna.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the vigilante went to a forest at Kintau located between Gunduma and Gurowa to rescue one Mary Maituwo who was abducted in Mutumbiyu town and taken to the forest by the kidnappers.

Unknown to the vigilante, a member of the kidnapping gang had sighted them and informed his gang members.

The kidnappers chained Mary Maituwo on the foot of the mountain as a trap as they went up the mountain and waited for the vigilante.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the vigilantes were attacked by the kidnappers as they tried to rescue Mary, killing two of them while four others sustained injuries.

The wounded were taken to Mutumbiyu general hospital for treatment while ransom was paid for the release of Mary Maituwo.

The spokesperson of Taraba police command DSP David Misal said the police was yet to receive a report of the incident.

