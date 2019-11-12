Kidnappers kill traffic marshal after collecting N500,000 ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

A road Marshal with the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency ‎(KASTELEA) who was kidnapped last month along Birnin-Gwari – Kaduna highway, Hamza Abubakar Mahuta, has been killed by his abductors, Daily Trust gathered.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the Marshal was ‎kidnapped on October 16, 2019 while travelling to Birnin-Gwari to spend the weekend with his family.

It was gathered that since he was kidnapped, his abductors had demanded for N5million ransom. ‎ ‎

Sources in Birnin Gwari told our reporter that the body of the Marshal was yet to be recovered from his killers as they only informed the family members on phone.

A family source who didn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons confirmed the death of Hamza, saying it was revealed to them on Monday evening by his killers.

“Hamza was my relation and we got the news of his death yesterday (Monday) around 5:30pm after the family paid N500,000 ransom to his abductors.

“We were told they killed him nine days ago; but they kept calling, saying that they won’t release him until the ransom is paid.

“The kidnappers lied that he was alive until after they collected the ransom before they said he (Hamza) was killed but you know they will not release his corpse,” he said.

When contacted, KASTELEA’s Assistant General Manager, Public Affairs, Joy George Zemo, said she can’t comment on the issue for now because they are trying to get details on the incident.

