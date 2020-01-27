Kidnappers’ house demolished in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A four bedroom house used as hideout where kidnap victims are kept in captivity, and belonging to a kidnap kingpin identified as Ibrahim Masaja of Yartalata village of Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, was yesterday demolished by a combined team of security operatives in the state.

The latest kidnap victim was one Paul Lawal who was kept in the house and ransom of N15 million was placed for his release.

Speaking after the demolishing exercise, spokesman of the police command, Gambo Isah said “On the 18th of this month, at about 0300hrs, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) commander and his team, acting on intelligence report, stormed the camp of one Ibrahim Masaja at Yartalata village, Kafur LGA, where a kidnapped victim Paul Lawal of Malumfashi was held hostage and N15 million demanded by the kidnappers.

“A gun duel ensued between the kidnappers and the security personnel were one Muhammad Bello, 34, was arrested and two others killed in the crossfire.”

He said after the fire exchange, the victim was discovered chained in a hut in the premises of the demolished house, adding that the owner of the house, Masaja, was at large, while the police are after him.

One of the suspects arrested, Muhammad Bello, confessed to have participated in kidnapping Paul Lawal and the demand for ransom of N15 million.

In a chat with newsmen, the suspect however claimed to have been involved in the activity for the first time and insisted that he was lured by those already killed by the police. ‎

This is the second house to be demolished by security personnel. The first was that belonging to Yunusa Boka at Gwarjo village where a kidnapped woman and her baby were rescued.

