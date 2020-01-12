Kidnappers demands N50m ransom on Jigawa lawmaker’s wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunmen who kidnapped the wife of a member of Jigawa State House Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatun, have placed a N50 million ransom on their victim.

Dangyatun is Member representing Miga State Constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly

A member of the family, Mohammed Mahmuda Adamu, told Daily Trust on Sunday that the kidnappers broke into the house of their victim, Hajiya Zahra’u Haruna in Dangyatum village in Miga Local Government Area of state at around 2a.m. on Saturday, after one of them scaled over the fence to open the main gate.

According to him, the gunmen were said to have walked to the house after parking their vehicle which they used in whisking away their victim.

Contacted, the spokesperson of Jigawa State Police Command, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

