Kidnappers demand N10m each for two youths abducted in Katsina village

The kidnappers who abducted two youths at Dan Ali village of Danmusa LGA in Katsina state have reached out to the victims’ family demanding for N10million each as ransom.

Alhaji Amadi Garba Dan Ali whose nephew was among the abducted said it is an unfortunate incident.

He said, “We told them we don’t have such amount and cannot come about it; they threatened that anything that befalls our children is on us and we told them that it’s their destiny as written by Allah.

“We told them to do whatever they want to do to them but they should not forget that one day they (kidnappers) will meet God and account for their deeds.

“A person will wake up with less than N10 on him; how can he come about N10m. They told us that before they suffered in our hands, whatever they are doing presently is a revenge on the residents.

“We asked them if any of us had in the past kidnapped them or done anything to them,” he added.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the two kidnapped youths are Anas Idris an undergraduate student of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina and Ibrahim Jamilu both of whom are the grandchildren of Alhaji Sani Gambo. They were last night kidnapped in their home at Dan Ali village of Danmusa Local government area of Katsina state.

The bandits cum kidnappers who came in large number stormed the village at about 1.30am on Tuesday and also went away with some three other women who were later released by the abductors.

