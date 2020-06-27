Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for nine captives in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen who abducted nine passengers enroute Lagos from Abuja have demanded for the ransom of N100m from their families.

The passengers who were travelling to Lagos were reportedly abducted at Isua area in Akoko south east local government area of Ondo State.

A family member of one of the victims, Mr Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers had demanded N100m ransom.

Spokesman of the the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said one of the victims has been rescued.

Ikoro said they were still combing the bushes for the abducted passengers.

He said efforts were on to ensure release of other victims.

He added that the police were working with hunters, local vigilante and other agencies to ensure they are rescued alive.

