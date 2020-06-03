Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for Bayelsa council boss’ father

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-five days after the abduction of 80-year-old Pa Napoleon Alele, father to the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Embeleakpo Alele, kidnappers are demanding N100 million to release the octogenarian.

Pa Alele was abducted by unidentified gunmen at his country home, Agbere community, on May 8, 2020.

A family source said the abductors contacted the family some days ago and demanded nothing less than N100 million as ransom.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed that the octogenarian was still in captivity, adding that the police had launched a manhunt for the abductors.

The kidnappers, who invaded the riverine community of Agbere, through the waterways, and kidnapped the victim at his residence on 8 May, 2020, had wounded a local vigilante who raised an alarm and tried to prevent the abduction.

The police tactical unit was deployed to the area for the safe rescue of the victim.

