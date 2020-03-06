  1. Home
Kidnappers, bandits on the prowl in Nasarawa — Maku

By Abbas Jimoh Published Date
A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, yesterday decried that kidnappers and bandits had virtually taken over everywhere in his home state of Nasarawa.

The ex-minister said this when leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance from the state visited the new national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Maku, who is the national secretary of the party, told newsmen that kidnappers of villagers and peasants collected as low as N50,000 ransom.

