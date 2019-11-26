Kidnappers abduct three Chinese expatriates at mining site, kill police aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Some suspected kidnappers have abducted three Chinese expatriates working on the mining site at Itagunmodi in Osun state and killed a policeman attached to them.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Monday, as residents of the community said they were still in shock over the attack.

A top security official in the state who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity explained that one of the Chinese men attempted to escape but was shot by the kidnappers.

He said “Chinese expatriates were at the mining site carrying out some assignment. The kidnappers attacked and abducted three of them. One of them made attempt to run away and they fired him. He is receiving treatment at the OAU Teaching Hospital Complex in Ile-Ife and he is stable.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Abiodun Ige, could not be reached for official comment as at the time of filing this report.

However, a police source said policemen were on the trail of the kidnappers and assured that they would be apprehended.

