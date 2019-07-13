Kidnappers abduct senator Abbo’ s step mum, kill uncle

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Adamawa State have confirmed that armed men kidnapped the step mother of Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje told our reporter that the gunmen killed the senator’s uncle when he tried to raise alarm.

Residents said that a some gunmen stormed Muchalla village in Mubi North Local Government Area in Adamawa State at around 3: 00 am and went straight to the senator’s family house where they forcefully took away Mrs Rifkatu Abbo and her three months old baby.

The senators uncle, who heard noises as the assailants were taking the woman away, came out from his room and attempted to call the attention of neighbors but was instantly shot dead by the gunmen.

The village of Muchalla has since been thrown into mourning as residents troop to the senator’s family house to commiserate with them over the incident.

DSP Nguroje noted that special units had been deployed in the area to track the kidnappers, saying the police would not relent until they brought them to justice.

