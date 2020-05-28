Kidnapper of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi’s grandson apprehended, ransom recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Security (DSS) has apprehended the kidnapper of the grandson of a renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, and rescued the victim and recovered the ransom five days after he was kidnapped.

Director DSS Kano office, Muhammad Alhassan, who disclosed this, said they made the breakthrough when the State Police Commissioner, Habu Sani tipped them of the criminal act and through joint intelligence networking, they apprehended the culprit in Kano.

The victim, a 3-year-old (names withheld), was allegedly kidnapped by one Umar Ahmad, 27, on Saturday May 22, 2020, the day Dahiru Bauchi conducted his Eid-il-Fitr at his residence in Bauchi.

The Director noted that the kidnapper, who requested N10 million ransom initially decided to slash it to N6 million, and already N2.5 million was paid to him through a bank account.

“We swung into action after our intelligence gathering uncovered the hideout of the kidnapper at Liberty Hotel room 37 Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano,” he said.

“As we raided the hotel we recovered the kidnapped boy who is healthy and arrested the kidnapper Umar Ahmad and the money, which we withdrew from his bank account”.

