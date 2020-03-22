Kidnapped UCTH staff freed in Calabar

ADVERTISEMENT

Christiana Ekanem, a staff of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital who was kidnapped in her home in Calabar on March 10, has regained freedom.

Ani Esin, State Security Adviser, Southern Senatorial District to Gov. Ben Ayade, confirmed her release in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Calabar.

Esin told NAN that Ekanem was released on Saturday night in Calabar, after being in captivity for 11 days.

“As we speak, Mrs Ekanem was released on Saturday night here in Calabar. She has been re-united with her family. She was released safe and unhurt. The Intervention was the collaborative efforts of security agencies in the state and my office”, he said.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, on Saturday had insisted on their indefinite withdrawal of service because of the clinic of Ekanem.

Also speaking to NAN, Dr Agam Ayuk, Chairman of NMA in the state, confirmed her release.

“At this point, I can tell you clearly that she has been released safely. I want to thank members of NMA for their steadfastness, the security agencies and the press for their respective role that led to her release.

“I want to urge the state government to be more proactive in providing security for all residents in the state as the Chief Security Officer.

“We had earlier embarked on an indefinite withdrawal of medical services in the state due to her kidnap; we will meet and review our action soon,” he said.

NAN reports that NMA embarked on an indefinite strike in the state on March 12, to press for the release of Mrs Ekanem. (NAN)

