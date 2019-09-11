  1. Home
Kidnapped Ondo professor found dead

By Bola Ojuola, Akure Published Date
A professor in the Department of Mathematical Science, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State, Gideon Okedayo, who was kidnapped by gunmen last week has reportedly died in  captivity.

Okedayo and his driver were said to have been  kidnapped by the gunmen on their way to Igara in Edo State, but the driver was later released after which he reported to the police.

The Edo State Police Command had earlier announced that it had recovered Okedayo’s official vehicle, a Toyota Corolla car marked 06X47OD, few hours after the abduction.

It was gathered that Okedayo’s decomposing body was found on Monday in the bush, where he was captured by his abductors.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the late lecturer was killed by the abductors or not as at the time of filing this report.

Chairman, Joint Action Committee of Staff Unions of the university, Mr. Temidayo Temola , who confirmed this to our correspondent on Tuesday, said the incident saddened all members of staff of the university.

Similarly, Chairman of the OSUSTECH branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities,  Dr Dipo Akomolafe,  said: “His decomposing body was found in the bush. This is so sad to ASUU and his family members because the abductors never called anybody, whether ASUU or Okedayo’s family for ransom.”

 

