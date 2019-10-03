Kidnapped MAUTECH professor released

ADVERTISEMENT

Police command in Adamawa state has confirmed the release of Prof. Adamu Zata, a lecturer with Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola who was kidnapped at his residence last Monday.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, however, did not give details of how the professor of soil science was released, but simply said “the professor was released Wednesday between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.”

NAN had reported that those that kidnapped the professor at the early hours of Monday shot dead his younger brother, Dr Sheda Zata, a veterinary doctor who tried to intervene.

This is the second time the professor who resided outside the campus was kidnapped within a year.

The command also confirmed the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in Song Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Yahaya told NAN that the suspects were picked after they wrote a letter to their target, threatening to kidnap him if he failed to pay certain amount of money.

He said investigation is on and suspects would be charged to court as “soon as we conclude the investigation.”

