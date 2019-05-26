Kidnapped Kannywood’s director, Salisu Mu’azu regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

A prominent Kannywood actor, producer and director, Salisu Mu’azu and two others who were kidnapped last week have regained freedom after a ransom of N3.5 million was paid to the kidnappers, Daily Trust learnt.

It would be recalled that Daily Trust reports that the director and the two others were kidnapped at Saya Village of Bassa local government area of Plateau state on Thursday while on their way back to Jos from Kaduna after attending a one-day conference organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bankers Committee on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elder brother of the director, Sani Mu’azu who is also a prominent Nollywood actor told Daily Trust that a sum of N3.5 million was paid before the kidnappers released the abductees at Gurum Forest in Bassa Local government area of Plateau state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later…

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App