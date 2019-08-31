JUST IN: Kidnapped Kaduna Lawmaker regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnapped Kaduna State House of Assembly member representing Zaria Constituency, Sulaiman Ibrahim Dabo, has been released by his abductors.

The lawmaker was believed to have been abducted early Friday along Zaria-Kaduna Expressway, close to Farakwai village, according to the police.

A source in Zaria, who didn’t want his name mentioned because he was not authorised by the victim to speak with press, confirmed the lawmaker’s release to Daily Trust.

He said the lawmaker was released in the evening after Isha’i prayer few hours after his abduction.

“Yes, he was released this evening around 8:pm and reunited with his family members. He was not the only person released but I don’t know who the remaining people are,” he said.

On whether ransom was paid to the victim’s abductors, the source said “that is for sure but I don’t know how much was paid as ransom,” he said.

