Kidnapped Adamawa cattle owners paid N3.8m ransom – Sources

ADVERTISEMENT

Six men kidnapped along Nigeria-Cameroon border in Adamawa state have been released after paying millions of Naira in ransom.

Family sources confirmed to our reporter that the kidnappers collected a total of N3.8 million to release the men in the early hours of Saturday. The gunmen had earlier demanded N10 million ransom, Daily Trust gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were forcefully taken by gunmen on October 5 in the bush about three kilometres away from Gurin town while on a regular visit to inspect their cows being reared there by paid herdsmen.

The spokesman for Adamawa state Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Ngurije, confirmed the development, saying the victims were assisting the Police in the investigation.

“We went to the bush early morning to pay the money and returned with all the kidnapped victims”, the source disclosed.

“A total amount of N3.8 million was paid by the families of the victims to secure their release,” he said.

Kidnapping has been on the increase in the state in recent times, including the recent abduction of a university professor with Moddibo Adama University of Technology and the murder of a Fulani leader which causes fear among residents, Daily Trust reports.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App