Kidnapped Abuja monarch freed after paying N6.5m ransom

The kidnapped traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of Abuja, HRH Mohammed Ibrahim Pada, has regained his freedom from his abductors after payment of N6.5 million to the kidnappers.

Daily trust had reported that the traditional ruler was in the early hours of last Wednesday abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the community.

A relative anonymously confirmed the released of the traditional ruler to our reporter in the community, said the chief was released unhurt around 12 pm on Saturday after four days in captivity.

He said the kidnappers, collected the ransom before they set the traditional ruler free at a forest in a neighbouring Gbawodi village in Toto local government area of Nasarawa state.

“Actually they first demanded for N30 million before they now said they will collect N25 million, until after intensive negotiation before they later accepted N6.5 million,” he said.

Members of the traditional council in the chiefdom, village/district heads and elders have been visiting to sympathise with the released ruler.

An elder raised concern about the lack of concern by security agencies in the kidnap.

“My fear now these people will now be thinking of their next target since they have now collected a huge ransom before they could released our chief,” he anonymously told Daily Trust.

Police is yet to confirm to Daily Trust until the time of filing this story.

