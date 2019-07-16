Kidnapped Abaji LEA scribe’s wife, trader released after N3.4m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

The kidnapped wife of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Secretary of Abaji Area Council, Mrs. Hauwa Umar Ndagi, has been set free by her abductors after they collected N3 million ransom.

The LEA secretary’s wife was abducted Friday night by kidnappers shortly her husband returned from Kaduna after attending a workshop, in which a vigilante member was attacked and inflicted injuries.

A member of the victim’s family who preferred anonymity confided in our reporter yesterday that the victim was released in the early hours of Monday at a forest some few metres away from Abaji town.

He said the kidnappers after collecting the ransom used a wrapper to tie the woman’s face, who is said to be pregnant, to avoid identifying them.

According to him, one of the close friend to the LEA scribe who took the ransom to the kidnappers, conveyed the victim back home.

“They used a wrapper to tie her face and took her to where they collected the ransom, before she was taken back home on Monday morning, “ he said.

Our reporter also learnt that three persons, Amos Tukura, Micah Tukura and Shekwolo Anyinu, who were earlier kidnapped at Nuku village of the council last Monday, were also set free by their abductors on Saturday night after an undisclosed ransom was said to have been paid to them.

Also, a 43 year-old man identified as Ekene who was kidnapped last Tuesday at Anguwar Abattoir by gunmen has regained freedom after payment of N450, 000 ransom.

A source told our reporter at the Abaji general hospital where the victim was admitted and being treated for wounds he sustained in the hands of the kidnappers while on captivity that he was set free last Thursday around 3:00pm.

He said the gunmen accepted the sum of N450, 000 from the N1 million they demanded.

“It was around 3:00pm they released him. The kidnappers accepted to collect N450,000 because the victim was inflicted with a deep on his head while he was in their custody and they discovered that keeping him was a risk so they just accepted the N450,000 ransom, “ he said.

When contacted, the FCT police command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, did not pick calls or reply to a text message sent to his phone.

